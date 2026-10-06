Over 68,000 Pro-Palestine Events Recorded Across Europe Since October 2023

ABNA24 - The European Palestinian Media Center (EPAL) has documented more than 68,000 demonstrations and pro-Palestine events across 818 cities in 30 European countries over the three years from October 2023 to October 2026, amid Israel’s continuing war on the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

Through field and digital monitoring and documentation conducted in cooperation with Palestinian institutions and associations operating across Europe, the center recorded 68,162 events during the three years, including 53,480 in-person events and 14,682 digital activities.

According to the documented data, the movement spread across 818 European cities, extending far beyond national capitals and major political centers to cities and towns across the continent, reflecting both the scale and continuity of pro-Palestine mobilization over the past three years.

Italy recorded the highest number of in-person events, with 8,558 demonstrations and activities across 188 cities, followed by Germany with 7,839 events in 141 cities, Spain with 6,779 events in 134 cities, and France with 5,977 events in 127 cities.

The Netherlands recorded 3,817 events across 30 cities, while Denmark saw 3,715 events in 25 cities, Sweden 3,451 events in 23 cities, and Belgium 2,483 events in 23 cities.

The center also documented 2,066 events in Ireland, 1,962 in Austria, 1,764 in Switzerland and 990 in Greece, along with hundreds of additional events across other European countries.

The figures indicate both the geographic expansion of the movement and the diversity of the communities sustaining it, as well as the continued and recurring nature of the mobilization, with grassroots organizations and initiatives maintaining their activities across numerous European countries and cities.

Statistical breakdown of in-person events

The documented distribution of in-person demonstrations and events across the 30 European countries was as follows:

Italy: 8,558 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 188 cities.

Germany: 7,839 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 141 cities.

Spain: 6,779 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 134 cities.

France: 5,977 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 127 cities.

The Netherlands: 3,817 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 30 cities.

Denmark: 3,715 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 25 cities.

Sweden: 3,451 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 23 cities.

Belgium: 2,483 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 23 cities.

Ireland: 2,066 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 29 cities.

Austria: 1,962 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across 13 cities.

Switzerland: 1,764 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across eight cities.

Greece: 990 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across nine cities.

Norway: 727 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across five cities.

Poland: 560 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across five cities.

Luxembourg: 521 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across five cities.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: 377 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across seven cities.

Portugal: 164 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across five cities.

Czechia: 161 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across three cities.

Romania: 159 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across four cities.

Finland: 121 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across five cities.

Albania: 117 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across three cities.

Iceland: 115 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across five cities.

Serbia: 112 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across four cities.

Malta: 110 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across three cities.

Slovenia: 101 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across three cities.

Croatia: 100 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across three cities.

Cyprus: 93 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events in one city.

Hungary: 81 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across three cities.

Estonia: 78 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across two cities.

Lithuania: 61 pro-Palestine demonstrations and events across two cities.

Documented minimum

The European Palestinian Media Center stressed that these figures represent only the documented minimum of events that its monitoring teams were able to identify and verify. They do not constitute a comprehensive count of every activity held across Europe, given the geographic scale of the movement, the large number of organizing groups and the difficulty of documenting every event.

The center also emphasized that the recorded figures measure the number of documented events and activities, not the total number of people who participated in them.

The center concluded that the past three years have witnessed a broad and sustained European grassroots movement in support of Palestine, with streets and public spaces serving as its primary arena. The mobilization has extended from national capitals and major cities to hundreds of cities and towns across the continent.

Since October 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured more than 175,000 in the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian figures, while approximately 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed or damaged.



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