Ambassadors from 31 countries explore heritage of Poland's Muslim community

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ambassadors from 31 countries recently explored the heritage of Poland’s Muslim community, which dates back over 600 years.

According to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website, a small village in northeastern Poland is home to an 18th-century wooden mosque and a historic Islamic cemetery. These sites bear witness to the heritage of the Tatar Muslims, whose presence in the country spans more than six centuries, with over three centuries of settlement in this specific region.

The site has become an international showcase for its history and religious-cultural identity after Polish authorities selected it as a stop on a diplomatic tour designed to highlight religious and cultural diversity. This initiative reflects the authorities’ commitment to preserving, documenting, and showcasing the heritage value of these sites.

Ambassadors from 31 countries—representing four continents—visited the village of Kruszyniany in the Podlaskie region as part of an official diplomatic program promoting the area's ethnic and religious diversity.

They were accompanied by Jacek Brzozowski, the regional governor, and Elżbieta Agnieszka Zybłko, the deputy mayor of Białystok.

The visit included the historic wooden mosque and the Islamic cemetery situated behind it. Representatives of the Tatar community and Artur Konopacki, the official in charge of heritage and traditions at the governor's office, provided insights into the history of Tatars in Poland and their contemporary life in Podlaskie.

The ambassadors also experienced Tatar culture by sampling traditional cuisine, watching a mounted archery demonstration, and viewing an exhibition of local products.

The settlement of Muslim Tatars in Kruszyniany dates back to 1679, when King John III Sobieski granted them land in the area—a site that evolved into one of the most prominent centers of their historical presence in northeastern Poland.

The existing wooden mosque dates to the 18th century and is distinguished by its traditional architecture and religious artifacts, including the mihrab (prayer niche), minbar (pulpit), and historical Qurans. Adjacent to it lies an Islamic cemetery—known as a Mazar—containing tombstones that document successive generations of Tatars and the continuity of Islamic burial traditions.

This site holds special significance in the history of Muslim Tatars in Poland, a community with roots stretching back to the late 14th century, when Tatar groups settled within the territory of the historic Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth.

The Kruszyniany mosque has been the focus of official initiatives aimed at highlighting its historical importance. Notable among these is a segment of the “Let’s Talk about Monuments” series—produced by the Podlaskie Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments—which documents the mosque's architecture and artifacts while capturing oral histories of the Tatar community, featuring a descendant of the Aleksander Kryczyński family.

The mosque has also been nominated for the “Wonders of Poland 2026” competition organized by National Geographic, while efforts continue to have the historic Muslim Tatar sites in Kruszyniany and Bohoniki inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The ambassadors’ visit to this Islamic site provided an opportunity for members of the Tatar community to present their history, thereby elevating their heritage from the realm of local memory to the sphere of international diplomatic awareness.

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