Iran’s embassy in Germany rejects Hamburg court ruling against Tehran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Embassy in Germany has dismissed a Hamburg court ruling based on security-related and baseless claims against Tehran as invalid, describing it as part of the West’s double standards and political posturing against Iran.

A Hamburg court on October 15 sentenced two individuals based on baseless allegations that one of the defendants had links to Iran’s intelligence service and was planning actions against certain figures and Jewish centers in Germany.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized the peaceful coexistence of followers of different religions in Iran, saying, “Respect for the followers of Abrahamic religions, including Jews around the world, is deeply and firmly rooted in the history, culture, and religious beliefs of the Iranians.”

The statement also criticized the West’s double standards regarding the security of religious followers, saying their silence in the face of attacks on Jewish religious sites in Iran reveals a contradiction in their human rights claims.

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