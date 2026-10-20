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Iran summons German ambassador over repeated accusations by German officials

20 October 2026 - 08:35
News ID: 1880301
Source: IRNA
Iran summons German ambassador over repeated accusations by German officials

The German ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the repeated, baseless accusations made by German officials; during the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest regarding the contemptible approach taken by certain German officials toward Iran was conveyed to him.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The German ambassador to Tehran was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to the repeated, baseless accusations made by German officials; during the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest regarding the contemptible approach taken by certain German officials toward Iran was conveyed to him.

Following the repetition of baseless accusations by German officials against Iran, German Ambassador to Tehran Axel Dittmann was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday by Alireza Yousefi, Assistant to the Minister and Director-General for Western Europe.

During the meeting, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest regarding the absurd approach taken by certain German officials toward Iran was conveyed to him.

Yousefi emphasized that leveling security-related accusations has long been a tactic employed by the Zionist regime and certain Western countries against Iran.

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