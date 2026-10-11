Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability (+Photos)

ABNA24 - London, Paris, Berlin, Oslo, and Milan witnessed a wave of demonstrations in support of Palestine, condemning the occupation’s violations in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding a halt to arms exports, accountability for those responsible, and guaranteed access for aid.

In Britain: A human wave in London as part of the 32nd National March demanding a halt to arming Israel.

In France: A demonstration held in Paris with the participation of doctors and nurses in solidarity with the health sector in Gaza.

In Germany: 41 demonstrations held in 34 cities, including Berlin, despite Chancellor Mertz’s statements, demanding an end to support for genocide and a halt to arms exports.

In Norway: Oslo witnessed protests during the Norway-Israel match rejecting normalization, with demands to close the Israeli embassy and exclude Israel from FIFA and UEFA.

In Italy: A large demonstration in Milan demanding accountability for those responsible for killing and starvation, and raising banners reading “Freedom for Palestine”.



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