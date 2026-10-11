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Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability (+Photos)

11 October 2026 - 08:19
News ID: 1876399
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability (+Photos)

London, Paris, Berlin, Oslo, and Milan witnessed a wave of demonstrations in support of Palestine, condemning the occupation’s violations in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding a halt to arms exports, accountability for those responsible, and guaranteed access for aid

ABNA24 - London, Paris, Berlin, Oslo, and Milan witnessed a wave of demonstrations in support of Palestine, condemning the occupation’s violations in Gaza and the West Bank, demanding a halt to arms exports, accountability for those responsible, and guaranteed access for aid.

In Britain: A human wave in London as part of the 32nd National March demanding a halt to arming Israel.

In France: A demonstration held in Paris with the participation of doctors and nurses in solidarity with the health sector in Gaza.

In Germany: 41 demonstrations held in 34 cities, including Berlin, despite Chancellor Mertz’s statements, demanding an end to support for genocide and a halt to arms exports.

In Norway: Oslo witnessed protests during the Norway-Israel match rejecting normalization, with demands to close the Israeli embassy and exclude Israel from FIFA and UEFA.

In Italy: A large demonstration in Milan demanding accountability for those responsible for killing and starvation, and raising banners reading “Freedom for Palestine”.

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Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability
Thousands Rally Across Europe in Solidarity with Gaza, Call for Accountability

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