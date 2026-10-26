Protests Across Italy Oppose Express Solidarity with Palestine, Iran and Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Demonstrators expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, Iran and Lebanon, calling on the government to prioritize public welfare over wars and military activities.

According to reports, protests were held in Rome, Milan, Turin, Bologna and Florence, among other cities. Students, young people and ordinary citizens participated in the demonstrations, voicing concerns over rising living costs and job insecurity while criticizing the government's decision to increase spending on the military and security sectors.

Protesters also criticized the policies of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government, demanding greater attention to the economic challenges facing ordinary citizens. They called for measures to create employment opportunities, ease financial pressures on households and address people's basic needs.

International affairs, particularly the situation in the Middle East, were also prominent during the demonstrations. Protesters carried Palestinian flags and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran and Lebanon. They condemned wars, military operations and escalating regional tensions, urging governments to prioritize peace and human welfare.

Reports indicated that the demonstration in Milan was largely peaceful. However, clashes between protesters and police were reported at several locations in Rome, Turin, Bologna and Florence. Some demonstrators threw objects and firecrackers, prompting police to respond with tear gas and water cannons. In Rome, some protesters also entered the Colosseum grounds.

According to Italian authorities, 4,292 people were identified in connection with the demonstrations on October 24. A total of 371 people were taken to police stations or held there, nine people were arrested, and 87 were referred to judicial authorities. Among those taken to or held at police stations were 110 minors.

Following protests the previous week, the government further tightened security measures aimed at preventing violence during demonstrations. The developments have renewed debate over how authorities can maintain public order while safeguarding citizens' right to peaceful protest.

The demonstrations reflect broader public discontent in Italy, extending beyond economic concerns to include criticism of the government's military priorities and international policies. Protesters' demands highlighted calls for greater investment in social welfare, employment and public services, alongside a stronger commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.