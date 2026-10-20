Iran advises nationals to avoid nonessential travel to France, Belgium and Italy

ABNA24 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry advised Iranian nationals to avoid nonessential travel to France, Belgium and Italy and stay away from areas affected by unrest amid escalating disturbances and disruptions to public order in the three European countries, according to Tasnim news agency.

In a travel advisory issued by the ministry’s public relations office, Iranian nationals have been urged to take safety recommendations seriously in view of the deteriorating security situation.

Iranians currently in France, Belgium and Italy are advised to avoid traveling through tense areas and locations where clashes are taking place, and to minimize nonessential movements, particularly in areas affected by unrest, the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry also warned that the situation could deteriorate further, potentially leading to movement restrictions and disruptions to public transportation. It urged Iranian nationals to check the latest security conditions and transport services before traveling.

The advisory further called on Iranians in the three countries to keep the contact details of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s diplomatic missions readily available.



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