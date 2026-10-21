Macron Blamed for Rising Poverty as Student Protests Spread Across France

AhlulBayt News Agency: French President Emmanuel Macron is facing mounting criticism over rising poverty, housing insecurity and the cost of living as protests by school students and university students intensify and spread across the country.

Alice Cohen-Morzedec, a spokesperson for the French student union, said the demonstrations reflected growing public anger over the president’s policies. She accused the government of worsening financial hardship among students and leaving many struggling to secure affordable housing and meet basic needs.

Cohen-Morzedec said the situation had become increasingly difficult for young people, citing figures suggesting that only one in two students could afford adequate food, while only one in three had stable accommodation that allowed them to live and study securely. She warned that these conditions were making it increasingly difficult for students to continue their education.

The protests have also drawn participation from a broad cross-section of French society. According to Cohen-Morzedec, more than 800,000 people took to the streets on Saturday to express their opposition to the current situation.

What began as demonstrations by school students in the suburbs of Paris has reportedly expanded into a nationwide movement. University students and other sections of society have joined the protests, voicing opposition to cuts in public services and the rising cost of living.

The report also alleges that French authorities have responded to the demonstrations with force rather than addressing protesters’ demands, with thousands of people reportedly arrested so far.

Amid the growing unrest, Macron has called on police to adopt more modern and effective methods for handling demonstrations, according to the report. The response has further fuelled criticism from protesters who argue that the government is failing to address the economic pressures affecting ordinary citizens.

The widening demonstrations highlight mounting concerns over student poverty, access to housing and the affordability of essential goods and services in France. Protesters are demanding action on these issues, while the government faces increasing pressure to respond to public discontent.