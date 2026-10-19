Yellow Vest members and students join protests across France

ABNA24 - Paris and several other French cities witnessed a wave of protests on Saturday over the rising cost of living, higher fuel prices and deteriorating educational conditions.

Paris, the French capital, and several other cities across the country saw widespread demonstrations on Saturday. As high school students and members of the Yellow Vest movement took to the streets of Paris, the first clashes between protesters and police were also reported.

The main rally was scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. local time at Place de la République in Paris, although groups of protesters had gathered at various locations across the city several hours earlier. Security forces were also on high alert in Paris and other major cities.

Protesters are demanding measures to curb rising living costs and fuel and energy prices, higher wages and pensions, and improvements in public services and educational conditions.

According to media reports, French police used tear gas to disperse crowds at Place de la République in Paris. Police were also reported to have searched people attempting to enter the square to join the protests and confiscated some of their belongings.

Demonstrations were also held in Marseille as part of a nationwide mobilization against social conditions.

Calls on social media for members of previous protest movements to join the demonstrations have received a positive response, potentially leading to a further expansion of the protests across France.

The Yellow Vest movement emerged in 2018 in response to fuel taxes, but its demands broadened to reflect wider discontent over rising living costs and income inequality. The movement largely subsided after President Emmanuel Macron agreed to tax cuts worth several billion euros.



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