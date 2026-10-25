Protesters, police clash in Turin during demonstrations across Italy

AhlulBayt News Agency: Protesters and police clashed in Turin on Saturday, during one of the demonstrations organised in various cities across Italy, one week after looting and clashes with police in Milan.

In the footage, police in their riot gear can be seen entering the square while the protesters slowly surrounded them and forced them to retreat.

Protesters gathered holding banners shouted "shame, shame!" as police pushed them back, sometimes using batons.

While protests in France have claimed most international attention, large demonstrations also rocked many European cities Saturday from Milan to Madrid, Lisbon and Tirana.

The protests encompass a broad range of issues from pensions and housing to anti-war movements, education and corruption.

Last week in Milan, huge crowds of mostly young people marched through the streets as night fell, chanting insults to Meloni and holding aloft banners such as “No to lies of the state.”

A group of protesters dumped manure outside Italy’s energy regulator and burned a symbolic, oversized electricity bill, images broadcast on local television showed.

Premier Giorgia Meloni announced a raft of measures, including sending an additional 500 soldiers to Milan and tougher penalties for minors, who police said made up a large part of the violent protesters last week.

Authorities used drone surveillance, checks at railway stations, rapid-response units and online monitoring for potential calls to violence.

Milan police say last week's violence and looting involved about 2,000 very young protesters, a large number of whom were “naturalized, second-generation Italians,” alongside foreign nationals. Over two days, police arrested 45 people, including 34 minors.

.....................

End/ 257