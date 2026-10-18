Students Stage Nationwide Protests in Italy Government’s Education Policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Demonstrations were held in several cities as students raised concerns over education funding, deteriorating school conditions and the government’s spending priorities.

The protests followed several days of school occupations and clashes in Turin, where masked youths reportedly damaged school buildings, smashed windows and used fire extinguishers. At least one teacher, a school employee and an officer of the Carabinieri, Italy’s paramilitary police force, were reportedly injured during subsequent incidents in the city.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of resisting law enforcement officers and charged with causing serious damage, the newspaper reported.

The incidents occurred at several educational institutions, including the Cilea Institute and the Bosso-Monti school. Investigators were examining whether some of the masked individuals were outsiders who had joined the student protests.

Turin Mayor Stefano Lo Russo defended students’ right to demonstrate while condemning acts of vandalism.

“Demonstrating and defending one’s views is a fundamental right that must always be respected and protected,” he said.

However, he stressed that violence and damage to public property were unacceptable.

Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara also condemned the vandalism, stating that the government would seek compensation for the damage caused.

The broader “No Meloni Day” movement has involved school occupations, strikes and student assemblies in several Italian cities. Organisers have expressed concerns over education funding, the condition of school facilities and the government’s allocation of public spending, particularly amid rising military expenditure and the growing cost of living.