Education Minister emphasizes importance of National Day of Fight Against Global Arrogance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Minister of Education Alireza Kazemi says the ongoing circumstances in the face of the continued hostile enemy hostilities have increased the Iranian nation’s responsibilities during this year’s commemorations of the 1979 US Embassy takeover, known as the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance.

Speaking at a coordination meeting for the events, also remembered as National Student Day, Kazemi highlighted the historical significance of the occasion, calling the 13th day of the Persian calendar month of Aban, or November 4th, the peak of the Anti-Arrogance Week.

He pointed to several key events associated with the period, including the Student Basij Week, the anniversary of the martyrdom of Mohammad Hossein Fahmideh; the 1964 exile of Imam Khomeini; and the US Embassy seizure.

Stressing that the occasion must be utilized to strengthen the spirit against global arrogance, he said the US-Israeli war of aggression and consistent conspiracies by the enemies have doubled the significance of this week to show steadfastness and resistance through national unity and cohesion.

Kazemi also pointed to the global resonance of the Iranian nation’s resilience, emphasizing the necessity of upholding the legacy of the martyrs in order to turn the world’s attention to their steadfastness and to demonstrate their unshakeable resolve in defending Iran.

In the first quarter of November every year, Iranians, along with school and university students, hold large rallies across the country to express their discontent with US policies and to honor those who stormed the American Embassy — known in Iran as the Den of Espionage —capturing its personnel and documents that revealed Washington’s divisive plots.

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