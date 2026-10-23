Shadow of War on Persian Gulf Economy; Oil Price Surge, Collapse of Growth Outlook

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The return of security tensions to the Persian Gulf region, including the departure of American diplomats and the escalation of attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy facilities and airports, has caused another surge in global oil prices. Especially after Yemen's armed forces on Wednesday evening targeted the oil facilities of the Shaybah field. A field with a daily production capacity of one million barrels of oil. This attack drove the price of Brent crude contracts up by more than 3 percent for the first time since last May to more than $112 per barrel.

According to a report by the newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, attacks by Yemen's armed forces on King Fahd Airport in Dammam led to deaths and injuries, and a fire broke out at the Aramco company headquarters in Dhahran. This successive escalation of tensions quickly affected the diplomatic positions and security arrangements of the region. On Wednesday, the US State Department issued an order for the departure of non-essential employees and their families from Saudi Arabia. This action took place simultaneously with the reduction of the presence of American military forces in the Middle East and several embassies being placed in a limited operations status.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund's "Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia" report, published on October 22, predicted that the economies of the Middle East, including the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral, will face a contraction of 1.3 percent in 2026. This is while these economies had recorded a growth of 3.3 percent in 2025.

This report emphasizes that oil-exporting countries bear the most damage from disruptions in production and transportation. The IMF also warns that new attacks on infrastructure and shipping routes can weaken the economic recovery outlook predicted for 2027 with a growth of 6.6 percent.

The expected economic recovery depends to a large extent on the resumption of energy production, the continuation of exports, and the improvement of maritime transportation. Therefore, the IMF warns that the prolongation of the war or the emergence of new disruptions in energy production, shipping routes, and critical infrastructure can weaken the predictions related to economic recovery and delay the economic revival of the Persian Gulf countries.

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, Saudi Arabia's major oil company Aramco has asked its employees to evacuate the company's main headquarters in the city of "Dhahran" and continue their activities remotely. This is the first time since the beginning of the war against Iran that Aramco has asked its employees to evacuate the company's main headquarters.

Yemen's armed forces earlier this month inflicted heavy damage in an attack on the Aramco building. An attack that led to a fire on several floors of the building.

Attacks on Oil Facilities and Airports

In this context, "Pierre El-Khoury," a political economy expert, tells Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper that the surge in Brent oil prices is not a reaction to a single incident but a reflection of the market's pricing based on a cumulative pattern of attacks. These attacks have encompassed Aramco facilities in "Yanbu," the "Shaybah" oil field, and the "Riyadh" and "Abha" airports and have led to the closure of part of "King Khalid" Airport and the postponement of the Persian Gulf-EU summit that was to be held in Saudi Arabia.

According to El-Khoury, this situation moves investors from the stage of estimating the probability of risk to the stage of directly facing its consequences.

The MiGFlug platform, specializing in aviation and aerial navigation, also in a report published on Thursday, established a connection between the accumulation of these incidents and the attack on "King Fahd" International Airport in the city of "Dammam" on the evening of October 21. This report also refers to the cancellation of Lufthansa and Air France flights to Saudi Arabia until mid-November. In addition, Delta, Etihad, and Qatar Airways have also suspended their flights.

According to El-Khoury's assessment, the US decision to withdraw its diplomats from Saudi Arabia is, in terms of market consequences, a more important sign than the incidents of military escalation. He explains that the markets interpret this decision as the US intelligence assessment of the continuation of the danger and its non-temporary nature.

This perception quickly affects insurance companies and risk management units of multinational companies and forces them to review premiums, work benefits, and business continuity plans. According to El-Khoury, trust is a commodity that erodes through contagion but does not return at the same speed with which it is lost.

However, according to El-Khoury's analysis, the price increases in the current circumstances indicate more of a risk premium than an actual price increase due to supply shortage. This issue is especially important because US crude oil reserves are declining, and in circumstances where Iran has practically closed the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, the export route through the Red Sea—which also feeds the Shaybah oil field—has become Saudi Arabia's vital artery.

He assesses that if attacks expand from the scope of facilities to transmission lines and ports, Saudi Arabia's oil revenues may decrease simultaneously with price increases, because the volume of exported oil will fall.

In this regard, the energy platform EnergyNow, specializing in energy markets, wrote in a report published on Wednesday that the increase in the price of Brent crude futures by 1.75 percent and West Texas Intermediate oil by 2.02 percent was due to the stalling of diplomatic negotiations and the expansion of threats to the Sea of Oman. This situation occurred after 18 commercial ships were targeted over two weeks. While US crude oil reserves had decreased by about 4.9 million barrels.

Losses of Persian Gulf Countries' Stock Markets

Furthermore, the sixth consecutive week of losses in Saudi Arabia's stock index and the decline of Dubai and Abu Dhabi markets show that investors' view is changing. They no longer see Saudi Arabia as a unit separate from other countries in the region but consider it part of an interconnected system of regional risks.

According to El-Khoury's analysis, non-oil sectors are more vulnerable than others. Because the economic diversification strategy relies on tourism, aviation, and holding conferences and summits. The activity of these sectors depends on a fundamental precondition, which is the possibility of free and safe movement. When airports become military targets, this very precondition is endangered.

These pressures directly affect Saudi Arabia's macroeconomic outlook. The latest IMF data has reduced the forecast for Saudi Arabia's real GDP growth by five percentage points compared to last July's estimates. Such that the country's economic outlook has changed from the predicted growth of 1.7 percent to a contraction of 3.3 percent in 2026.

According to a report published on October 16 by the economic platform "Vision 2030," this situation intensifies pressure on liquidity in sectors such as hospitality and construction.

The Danger of Expanding the Scope of Conflict

According to "Ziyan Zawaneh," a political economy expert, the expansion of the scope of regional conflicts increases the probability of the entry of new regional and international actors, including Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Britain, and France, alongside America and the Zionist regime, into the confrontation with Iran. This situation further increases the geopolitical complexity of the region and raises the level of risk for global trade.

Meanwhile, after a giant tanker carrying more than two million barrels of oil struck a naval mine in the south of the Strait of Hormuz, the risks related to shipping in this strait increased. During one week, 12 maritime incidents were also recorded. At the same time, global oil reserves were reported to be about 509 million barrels lower than the level before the war against Iran, and some regional exporters offered discounts of up to $37 per barrel.

This information is contained in a report published on October 22 by the specialized maritime transport and energy platform "Hellenic Shipping News."

Zawaneh explains that these developments affect global supply chains through increased maritime transportation costs, higher war risk insurance premiums, and reduced security of passage through strategic straits. The consequence of this process is increased operational costs and disruption in the exports of the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral, including oil, gas, chemical fertilizers, and other goods. A process that, according to him, accelerates the erosion of national wealth and the disruption of main sources of income.

According to this data, the shock caused by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the damage to tankers by naval mines has temporarily reduced the region's oil export flow to about 9 million barrels per day. Also, the annual inflation of energy prices consumed in major importing regions has increased by about 20 percent. These developments come as Europe faces a shortage of diesel supply, and diesel contracts have reached $1,413 per ton.

These statistics are presented in a report published on October 19 by the specialized commodity and energy market analysis platform "Commodity Board."

The simultaneity of the escalation of tensions in the Persian Gulf with the continuation of the Ukraine war and its consequences for the security of international trade in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea has imposed double pressure on the global economy. This situation, along with internal instability and the specific risks facing major European economies including France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, further complicates the conditions.

According to Zawaneh's assessment, while no real sign of the end of the ongoing wars in the Middle East or Europe is visible, pressures on the global economy have become multi-layered.

He ultimately concludes that economic damages affect all parties involved at the regional and international levels. But the Arab countries, especially the Persian Gulf countries, are among the most vulnerable parties. Because on the one hand, they depend on energy exports, and on the other hand, their strategic geographical position has turned them into the center of military and commercial conflicts.

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