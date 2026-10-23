Zionist, American Fighter Jets in Iraqi Skies; Baghdad Unable to Intercept

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A senior Iraqi military official in Baghdad announced that in recent days, widespread military flights of unknown identity have been observed at very high altitudes in the country's skies. He emphasized that Iraq does not possess the necessary equipment and capabilities to confront the violation of its airspace, and that these flights have entered Iraq through Syrian airspace. At the same time, a report by the American website Axios about dozens of Zionist regime fighter jets flying over Iraq and reaching near the Iranian border has raised questions about the extent of Baghdad's awareness of these movements.

According to a report by the newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed, a senior Iraqi military official in Baghdad confirmed that in recent days, widespread military flights of unknown identity have been observed at very high altitudes in Iraqi skies. He emphasized that this country does not possess the necessary tools and capabilities to confront the violation of its airspace. Flights that enter Iraq through Syrian airspace.

The remarks of this Iraqi official were made in reaction to a report by the American website Axios, which, citing American officials and officials from the Zionist regime, announced that dozens of fighter jets of this regime carried out flights over Iraq on Monday and reached the Iranian borders.

An Iraqi military official in Baghdad also confirmed this information but said his country does not possess advanced capabilities to identify the identity of fighter jets that violate its airspace or to intercept them. According to him, these aircraft have indeed been observed, and Baghdad has submitted requests to receive an explanation from the American side but has so far received no response.

This Iraqi military official, who did not want his name disclosed, told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper that the mentioned flights were mainly concentrated over the western, central, and southern regions of Iraq.

He said, "Information indicates that these aircraft entered Iraqi airspace through Syria, and our assessment is that they are Zionist and American fighter jets."

This official also revealed that the Iraqi Ministry of Defense has recorded several instances of these aircraft's movements this week. According to him, these flights were carried out at very high altitudes, and drones were also among the observed aircraft.

According to the Axios report, dozens of fighter jets of the Zionist regime on Monday conducted a large-scale aerial exercise, during which they passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and reached areas near the Iranian borders; then they returned to their bases.

According to this report, refueling aircraft also participated in this exercise, and the fighter jets traversed a route similar to the route used in previous attacks on Iran.

This website also reported that the American side was aware of this operation in advance but did not confirm the participation of American fighter jets in it.

The publication of this information in Iraq has raised questions about the extent of the country's officials' awareness of the mentioned aerial movements. Especially since this event occurs only a few weeks after the announcement of the end of the American coalition's mission in Iraq.

"Saad Maan," the head of Iraq's Security Media Organization, said, "Iraq monitors airspace violations through identification and monitoring centers. Support for Iraq's air sovereignty continues, and the next phase will witness tangible change. However, our plan, constitution, and doctrine are defensive, not offensive in nature."

He made these remarks in an interview with an Iraqi state television network.

"Mazen Ghareeb," a member of the Iraqi Parliament's Security and Defense Committee, also reacted to these reports, saying that this committee is carefully following the reports related to the aerial activity of American aircraft in Iraqi airspace. Activities that may have been carried out with training objectives, holding exercises, or carrying out other military actions.

He added in press remarks, "Such movements require careful follow-up and investigation by the relevant security and military institutions to determine the nature of the aerial activities, their objectives, and the extent of their compliance with the agreements and understandings concluded between Iraq and other countries."

These remarks come as the issue of controlling Iraqi airspace and the country's ability to identify and confront foreign military flights has once again become one of the axes of security discussion in Baghdad.

"Sabah al-Numan," the military spokesperson of the Iraqi government, had announced last week that the first shipment of the country's new air defense systems will enter Iraq within the next six months.

According to him, this shipment will include radars, interception weapons, and aircraft and will be provided within the framework of Iraq's defense capability development programs.

However, the Iraqi government spokesperson did not provide an explanation about the origin of these systems and their ability to identify and intercept aircraft in the country's airspace.

"Ali al-Saadi," a military expert and retired Iraqi army brigadier general, told Al-Arabi Al-Jadeed newspaper, emphasizing that the violation of Iraqi airspace has not stopped over the past months.

He said, "Iraq has been the passage route for the bulk of aerial attacks against Iran. This issue is clear and well-known, because Iraq lacks effective and efficient air defense weapons."

Al-Saadi also stated that America has prevented Iraq from obtaining credible air defense systems. This is while Baghdad had taken measures over the past years to purchase air defense equipment from Russia, China, and France.

According to this military expert, despite the allocation of significant budgets to the Iraqi army, especially the air force and air defense, between 2021 and 2025, this country still faces a shortage of effective capabilities to protect its airspace.

This situation has once again highlighted the weakness of Iraq's air defense capability and the challenges facing this country in exercising full sovereignty over its sky.

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