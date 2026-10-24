Iranian Army Ground Forces commander stresses full readiness amid threats

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Iranian Army’s Ground Forces stressed the need for comprehensive readiness in the current critical conditions, stating that alongside military threats, the enemy seeks to undermine the resolve and disrupt the cohesion of the armed forces.

Brigadier General Ali Jahanshahi stated that in a wartime situation, any negligence could bring heavy costs, emphasizing that comprehensive readiness must always be maintained to counter the enemy’s hybrid threats.

He urged the commanders at all levels to maintain the combat capability and readiness at the highest level through precise planning, continuous supervision, and rigorous oversight.

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