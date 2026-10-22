Axios: Zionist Regime Fighter Jets Flew to the Iranian Border

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With a few days remaining until the US congressional midterm elections and the Zionist regime's parliamentary elections, field and political developments are rapidly increasing.

The Axios website, citing American and Zionist regime officials, reported that dozens of fighter jets of this regime carried out a flight on Monday that continued to the Iranian borders.

According to these officials, the fighter jets of the Zionist regime traversed a route over Syria and Iraq that matched the possible route of an attack on Iran.

These officials told Axios, "Tel Aviv informed Washington that this operation was a military exercise aimed at displaying power and deterring Iran from attacking Israel."

They added that the Zionist regime knew Iran's air defense systems would identify this flight. According to these officials, there is a possibility that the Zionist regime had hoped Iran would target the fighter jets in order to provide a ground and justification for carrying out attacks against Iran.

According to the Axios report, the Chief of the General Staff of the Zionist regime's army told his American counterpart that the resumption of war in the current circumstances might postpone the holding of the Zionist regime's elections.

In this context, an official of the Zionist regime announced that the Chief of the General Staff of this regime's army will not accept any unjustified military action that could endanger the elections.

The Financial Times newspaper also reported today that "Benjamin Netanyahu," the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, is strongly striving to resume widespread attacks against Iran.

This is while a White House official has emphasized that "Donald Trump," the President of the United States, opposes the reignition of conflicts before the congressional midterm elections, which are scheduled to be held on November 3.

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