Drone Attacks on Shaybah Oil Field, Dammam Airport; 3 Killed and Several Injured in Saudi Arabia

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Saudi Arabia's official news agency (WAS) claimed that this country's army intercepted a drone that intended to target one of the facilities of the "Shaybah" oil field belonging to the Saudi "Aramco" company in eastern Saudi Arabia. This incident led to the killing of two foreign nationals from the Philippines and Nepal and the wounding of two other nationals from Pakistan and India.

Attack on Dammam International Airport; One Killed and 8 Injured

In this context, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation announced that the attack that targeted King "Fahd" International Airport in the city of "Dammam" in the east of this country on Wednesday evening led to the killing of one foreign national and the wounding of eight others.

According to this authority's statement, this attack also caused material damage, the extent of which is under investigation and assessment.

On the other hand, the spokesperson for the Saudi coalition forces claimed that this coalition intercepted and destroyed four drones in the eastern region of Saudi Arabia.

US Order for the Evacuation of Some Diplomats from Saudi Arabia

In another development, American officials told Reuters that the US State Department has ordered some diplomats and their family members to leave this country's diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia. Washington also intends to evacuate the family members of the staff of a number of other American missions in the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf littoral.

"Tammy Pigott," the spokesperson for the US State Department, also announced in a message on the X social network that this ministry has issued an order for the departure of non-essential US government employees and their family members only in Saudi Arabia.

According to Pigott's claim, this decision was taken in circumstances where Yemen's armed forces are carrying out attacks against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia. She claimed that these attacks, including the attack on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure, have led to the wounding of civilians and severe disruption in travel.

Security Restrictions at Saudi Airports

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia had previously issued warnings that included restrictions for US government employees in this country. According to these guidelines, American employees must obtain special permission from the head of the US diplomatic mission to use any airport in Saudi Arabia.

This embassy also announced that operations at "King Khalid" International Airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, are still suspended. While "King Abdulaziz" International Airport in Jeddah and "King Fahd" International Airport in Dammam continue their activities, they are facing cases of delays and flight cancellations.

US Embassy Warning About the Possibility of Expanding Attacks

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia, in another statement, claimed that Yemen's armed forces have carried out hostile actions against Saudi Arabia, which also include attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure.

This embassy claimed that these attacks have led to civilian casualties and disruption in passenger traffic. It also warned that tensions may escalate rapidly and go beyond the direct geographical scope of the conflict.

The US Embassy called on the citizens of this country to exercise maximum caution and to contact airlines and airports directly to find out the latest status of their flights.

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