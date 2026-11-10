Yemen parliament speaker condemns Pakistan’s role in Saudi-led aggression

ABNA24 - Speaker of the Yemeni House of Representatives Yahya Ali al-Ra’i has strongly condemned Islamabad’s participation in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing aggression against Yemen, urging the Pakistani parliament to take a firm stance to pull the country back from becoming a party to war crimes against the Yemeni people.

In a letter addressed to Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday, al-Ra’i described Saudi crimes as a flagrant violation of Yemen’s sovereignty, an assault on its people, the occupation of parts of its territory, and a complete disregard for religious, moral, and humanitarian values as well as international laws, norms, and charters.

The message refers to a previous communication sent by the Yemeni parliament to its Pakistani counterpart on September 23, 2026, in which Sana’a called on Islamabad to cease aligning itself with the Saudi kingdom, refrain from any hostile acts against the Yemeni people, and instead adopt a constructive position supporting efforts to end the aggression and the comprehensive blockade that has lasted more than 12 years.

Al-Ra’i highlighted recent Saudi airstrikes carried out over the past five days across several Yemeni provinces, including attacks on the ‘Uzlat al-Masahin’ area and Souq al-Hadarah market in Taiz, as well as Al-Shariyah village in the Bani Hushaysh district of Sana’a Governorate. These strikes resulted in the martyrdom or injury of more than 300 people, the vast majority of them women, children, and the elderly.

The speaker condemned Pakistan’s involvement in the Saudi-led operations and demanded that the Pakistani parliament adopt a decisive position toward its own government so that Islamabad returns to a path consistent with its historical and humanitarian standing on issues of the Islamic Ummah.

He stressed the necessity of keeping Pakistan away from any aggression against Yemen and from providing any form of assistance or participation alongside Saudi Arabia, warning that continuation of the current course would render Pakistan an “aggressor state” against Yemen.

Al-Ra’i further asserted that Sana’a would take appropriate measures, in accordance with international laws, judicial frameworks, and established norms, against any nation that joins the Saudi government in committing crimes against the Yemeni people.

The letter concluded by calling on Pakistan to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis rather than exacerbating it, to work for unity and an end to bloodshed within the Islamic Ummah, and to stop encouraging Riyadh to commit further war crimes against Yemen’s people and infrastructure.

The latest letter comes amid a sharp escalation in Saudi airstrikes that began after Riyadh abandoned earlier de-escalation commitments and the political roadmap.

Yemeni officials and the Armed Forces have repeatedly stated that Sana’a has been forced to implement the “blockade-for-blockade” and “escalation-for-escalation” equations in response to the continued targeting of civilian areas, infrastructure, and the long-standing siege that has caused catastrophic humanitarian suffering, including tens of thousands of direct casualties and more than a million deaths linked to disease, malnutrition, and medical shortages.

Yemeni sources have documented thousands of Saudi air and missile strikes in recent months, with fighter jets operating from bases such as Khamis Mushait and Taif striking residential areas, markets, villages, and civilian facilities across multiple governorates.

Sana’a has responded with retaliatory operations targeting military and economic sites deep inside Saudi territory, including airports and Aramco facilities, while reaffirming that such actions will continue until the aggression and blockade end.

The Yemeni parliament’s message underscores Sana’a’s consistent position that the only path to stability is the complete cessation of Saudi military operations and the lifting of the blockade, rather than the involvement of additional parties in the aggression.



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