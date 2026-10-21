Ayatollah Ramazani: Resistance, Very Essence of Mercy/ Martyr Nasrallah Established Civilizational Movement

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The scientific pre-conference of the international conference on Allamah Martyr Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, focusing on a re-reading of the role and position of this exalted martyr in the international arena and the Islamic world, was held today, Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Qom.

Ayatollah Reza Ramazani, the Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly and the special speaker of this ceremony, referring to the days of the martyrdom of Lady Zahra (a.s.), considered her most important concern to be introducing the Imam to society and establishing connection with him and, citing the expression "The example of the Imam is like the Kaaba," stated, "Just as one must go toward the Kaaba and circumambulate it and never call the Kaaba toward oneself, the same must be true regarding the Imam."

Referring to three important results of connection with the Imam, he stated, "Knowledge of the Imam, love for the Imam, and obedience to the Imam have three important results for society; first, it removes ignorance from society; second, it eliminates foolishness; and third, it eradicates ignorance. The system of Velayat-e Faqih is also a manifestation and model of the system of Imamate and is considered the only way out of ignorance, especially today when we are dealing with modern ignorance, and fighting it is harder than the old ignorance."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, emphasizing the necessity of theorizing the discussion of resistance in seminaries, said, "Today we must raise the discussion of resistance alongside mercy as the Islam of mercy; resistance is the very essence of mercy, and if there is resistance, this divine mercy will spread in human society. Islam must be introduced with all its dimensions; both 'severe against the disbelievers' and 'rejection of the tyrant' must be seen together. In the Holy Quran, about 400 verses have seriously entered the discussion of resistance and jihad.

The Layers of Resistance Governance in Martyr Nasrallah's Experience

Ayatollah Ramazani, referring to the fact that the jurisprudence of resistance in Martyr Nasrallah's experience was a governance technology whose goal was not merely military victory, elaborated on its layers and said, "The first layer is the normative layer; Martyr Nasrallah's jurisprudential view was based on the negation of domination, the honor of Islamic society, the protection of blood, the fulfillment of covenants, and the precedence of the most important, which turned him into one of the great strategic managers in the field of resistance."

He added, "The second layer was the strategic layer; Martyr Nasrallah turned the resistance complex into an active deterrent. Giving priority to the Palestinian issue was also from this perspective, and the enemy had made its first priority the overthrow of the system. Martyr Nasrallah, by managing the unity of the arenas and maintaining internal cohesion among Lebanon's different sects, nurtured this field in the best way."

The Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, referring to the organizational layer of Martyr Nasrallah's management, noted, "Martyr Nasrallah made the decisions of the resistance sphere consultative and paid special attention to cadre-building of commanders, security discipline, and division of labor. In the social layer, resistance found meaning in people's lives and was accompanied by services, justice-orientation, trust-building, and faithful living with the people. These very characteristics turned him into a beloved figure in the Islamic world, and the Supreme Leader of the Revolution introduced him as the 'heroic Sayed of the Arabs.'"

The Honesty of Martyr Nasrallah and the Enemy's Trust in His Words

Referring to the communicative and cognitive dimension of Martyr Nasrallah's personality, he stated, "Martyr Nasrallah's honesty was such that even the enemies took his words more into account, even more than their own leaders, and they have mentioned this issue in their speeches. The sum of these layers turns resistance into a governance that can pave the way for reaching Islamic civilization."

Ayatollah Ramazani concluded by emphasizing, "Today it is necessary for seminaries to raise the discussion of the theory of resistance as one of the important discussions of contemporary jurisprudence. Unfortunately, a major part of jurisprudential discussions is devoted to acts of worship and individual jurisprudence, while the jurisprudence of society and the jurisprudence of resistance should receive more attention. Advanced jurisprudence lessons in these areas should become more prominent so that we can present a correct narrative of the comprehensiveness of Islamic jurisprudence to the world."

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