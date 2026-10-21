2nd Volume "Al-Imam al-Sadiq and the Four Schools of Thought" Translated Published in Pashto

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the General Directorate of Cultural Services and Publications of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the second volume of the book "Al-Imam al-Sadiq and the Four Schools of Thought" was translated and published in Pashto.

This book is a reflection on the manner of the political and social role-playing of Imam Sadiq (a.s.) in the era of the Umayyad and Abbasid caliphs. In this book, the author explores the scholarly life and intellectual system of Imam Sadiq (a.s.) and some of the narrators of hadiths from His Eminence. The beginning of the book's discussions is the explanation of the political and social conditions of Islamic society at the time of Imam Sadiq (a.s.), while examining the major problems of the government and the Abbasids of that era.

How Imam Sadiq (a.s.) influenced his students and their scholarly and spiritual upbringing, as well as the introduction of the narrators who narrated from him, has allocated a significant portion of the book's content to itself. Explanations about the scholarly school and students of Imam Muhammad Baqir (a.s.) and the presence of Imam Sadiq (a.s.) in his father's study circle, the introduction of the scholarly personality of Malik ibn Anas, and precision regarding the issue of the distinguished status of the Companions are among the final discussions of this writing.

The second volume of the book Al-Imam al-Sadiq and the Four Schools of Thought, by "Asad Haider," has been translated into Pashto by "Abdul Rahim Durrani" and published in 328 pages in royal octavo size.

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