Gaza death toll rises to 74,561 since October 2023, health ministry says

ABNA24 - The Office of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced on Tuesday that the casualty toll from the Israeli occupation genocidal war has risen to 74,561 killed and 175,759 injured since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report on the number of casualties resulting from the Israeli aggression on the Strip, the ministry confirmed that hospitals in Gaza received 6 dead and 32 injured over the past 24 hours.

The Palestinian Ministry further revealed that the casualty toll since the ceasefire on October 11 has reached 1,565 killed and 5,640 injured, while 845 bodies have been retrieved from beneath the rubble.

“A number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews are currently unable to reach them,” the ministry stated.



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