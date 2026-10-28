Death toll from Saudi Al-Alam Camp explosions rises to 79

ABNA24 - Media outlets aligned with Saudi-led coalition forces reported on Tuesday that the death toll from explosions at Al-Alam Camp, controlled by Saudi forces north of Ataq, the capital of Shabwa governorate, had risen to 79, as search efforts continued for recruits whose whereabouts have remained unknown since the attack.

On October 19, the coalition forces announced that around 51 recruits had been killed and 155 others injured in explosions that struck a gathering of recruits inside the camp as they prepared to undergo training under Saudi officers as part of preparations for training new batches.

This occurred despite reported instructions prohibiting gatherings and military formations inside camps affiliated with Saudi Arabia, according to information circulating about the incident.

Meanwhile, the US newspaper The Wall Street Journal, in a report published on October 25, reported at least 75 deaths and more than 200 injuries in attacks in Shabwa and Aden, noting that Saudi military personnel were among those killed.

According to local sources, families of recruits from Shabwa and other governorates are still searching for their sons, who had been assembled at Al-Alam Camp in the desert area of Jardan district. The fate of several recruits remains unclear, as the final casualty toll and the locations to which the dead and injured were transferred have yet to be established.

The recruits’ families called for an urgent and transparent investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the explosions and determine responsibility.

They also demanded that Saudi forces commander in Shabwa Musleh al-Otaibi and military figure Khamis al-Marzouqi be held accountable, accusing them of endangering their sons’ lives by gathering them, in a haphazard manner and without adequate protection.

The incident has renewed questions about safety procedures and security measures at camps overseen by Saudi forces, as families await clear answers about their sons’ fate and accountability for any negligence established by the investigation.



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