Balochistan’s Deteriorating Security Situation Is Causing Public Distress

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Maqsood Ali Domki, a leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM), has expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan, saying that restoring peace and ensuring public safety are urgent priorities.

Domki made the remarks during a visit to Lehri, where he led a delegation of prominent members and elders of the Domki tribe from Jacobabad. The delegation met Sardarzada Mir Hairbyar Khan Domki, a former district nazim of Sibi and a political and tribal figure, to inquire about his health and congratulate him on his recovery. They also invited him to visit Jacobabad.

The delegation later visited Domki House in Lehri, the residence of former Balochistan chief minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, where they met his son, Mir Muhammad Rohail Khan Domki, a political and tribal figure.

Call for Improved Security and Public Protection

During the meeting, participants discussed regional and tribal affairs, matters of mutual interest, and the prevailing political and social situation.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Maqsood Ali Domki said the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan was causing serious difficulties for ordinary people.

Maintaining law and order is a fundamental responsibility of the government, he said, emphasizing that protecting citizens and ensuring the safety of their lives and property are among the most pressing needs.

Domki also highlighted the role tribal elders and political and social figures can play in promoting unity, tolerance and peace within society.

He stressed that sustained communication and constructive dialogue should continue to help resolve regional issues and ease the difficulties faced by local communities.

Emphasis on Dialogue and Regional Cooperation

The meeting also focused on strengthening mutual relations and the importance of continued consultation and coordination on regional matters.

The delegation included Zawar Dildar Ali Khan Golato, Mir Ali Dost Khan Golato, Gahnoor Khan Domki, Mir Fazal Elahi Khan Domki, Ahmad Ali Khan Talani, a central leader of the All Domki Ittehad Pakistan, Ustad Rafiq Ahmad Domki, Muhammad Azam Golato, Muqaddam Liaquat Khan Golato, Allama Haji Saif Ali Domki, and other prominent members and elders of the Domki tribe.

The visit underscored calls for greater cooperation among political leaders, tribal elders and community representatives to address local concerns and support efforts to restore peace and stability in Balochistan.