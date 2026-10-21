Martyrs Sacrificed Their Lives to Uphold Islam Says Allama Maqsood Domki

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the visit, Allama Domki toured Wadi Zahra and invited the faithful to attend the anniversary commemorations for the martyrs of the Shab-e-Ashur tragedy and the Conference on the Greatness of Martyrs, scheduled to take place in Jacobabad on Friday, October 23.

Addressing the gathering, Allama Domki said the establishment of Wadi Zahra, a centre devoted to the love of the Ahl al-Bayt, in the heart of Ranipur was a blessing for the people of Sindh. He described the site as an important centre of devotion to the family of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him and his family).

He noted that millions of devotees from across Pakistan, particularly different parts of Sindh, visit the site every year to express their devotion to Imam Hussain (peace be upon him), the master of Karbala, and Hazrat Abbas ibn Ali (peace be upon him), the standard-bearer of Karbala. Religious gatherings and mourning assemblies held at the site, he added, strengthen people's love for the Holy Prophet and his family.

Allama Domki emphasized that commemorating the martyrs of the Shia community and those who sacrificed their lives for Pakistan meant preserving their mission, ideals, commitment to truth and spirit of sacrifice. He said their sacrifices had helped uphold Islam, the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt and the dignity of the country.

He described it as a religious, communal and national responsibility to remember the martyrs and convey their message to younger generations.

According to Allama Domki, the anniversary gathering and Conference on the Greatness of Martyrs in memory of those killed in the Shab-e-Ashur tragedy in Jacobabad aim to pay tribute to their sacrifices, renew commitment to their mission and promote selflessness, unity, brotherhood, peace and steadfastness in society.

He appealed to religious scholars, Zakireen, believers and all devotees of the Ahl al-Bayt to participate in the October 23 event in Jacobabad, describing their attendance as an expression of solidarity with and respect for the martyrs.

During his visit, Allama Domki also addressed women at Wadi Zahra in a programme organized by Madrasa Khadijat-ul-Kubra (peace be upon her). He said women could attain success in this world and the hereafter by following the examples of Lady Fatima Zahra and Lady Zainab Kubra (peace be upon them), particularly their faith, patience, dignity and commitment to Islamic values.