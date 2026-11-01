Pakistani Shia cleric urges Islamic countries to distance themselves from US policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domki has urged Islamic countries to distance themselves from US policies and play an effective role in strengthening unity across the Muslim world, emphasizing the need for Islamic solidarity and practical support for the Palestinian people.

The "Labbayk Ya Rasulullah" march was organized by the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan and held in the city of Jacobabad in Sindh Province, with the participation of scholars and people from various segments of society.

Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior member of the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, addressed the gathering and highlighted the status and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stating: The teachings of the Messenger of God (PBUH) are replete with messages of mercy, peace, justice, brotherhood, and equality for all humanity.

Emphasizing that love for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) must not remain merely a claim or verbal expression, he said: True love for the Messenger of God (PBUH) requires practical adherence to the Prophetic tradition, the cultivation of good morals, support for the oppressed, and efforts to realize justice and fairness in society.

The Pakistani cleric, referring to the current conditions of the Islamic world, added: The Islamic Ummah today needs unity, solidarity, and cohesion more than ever before and must set aside differences and divisions.

He also referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and other parts of Palestine, stating: The Islamic world must not content itself with issuing statements and verbal positions; rather, it must fulfill its religious and humanitarian responsibility toward the oppressed Palestinian nation through practical support and effective efforts to liberate the land.

In another part of his remarks, Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domki criticized the policies of the United States and the Zionist regime, stating: No good can be expected from US elections or the Zionist regime, and Islamic countries must separate their path from dependence on America.

Addressing the rulers of Islamic countries, he emphasized: The time has come for the leaders of Muslim countries to remove the chains of dependence and subservience to America from their feet and, instead of following the policies of foreign powers, prioritize the common interests and benefits of the Islamic Ummah.

The Pakistani religious figure also described the policies of various US administrations in the Middle East region as a cause of extensive damage to the Islamic world and emphasized the necessity of making independent decisions based on the interests of Islamic countries.

He further called for the expansion of cooperation among Islamic countries and the adoption of joint positions in support of the Palestinian nation's rights.

The religious expert, referring to Pakistan's position in the Islamic world, stated: Pakistan must play an effective role in creating solidarity, strengthening ties, and expanding cooperation among Islamic countries.

He also noted regarding developments in Yemen: Pakistan must not become one of the parties involved in this conflict; rather, it must adopt a responsible approach and prioritize the preservation of Islamic Ummah unity and the common interests of Muslim countries.

In the final part of his remarks, Hojatoleslam Maqsood Ali Domki referred to the martyrdom of the martyred leader Imam Khamenei and stated: The pure blood of the martyred leader will pave the way for the destruction of the Zionist regime, the humiliation and disgrace of oppressors, and the decline of US power.

Participants in the march also emphasized their commitment to the ideals of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), defending the sanctity of the Prophetic mission, strengthening Islamic Ummah unity, and promoting Islamic values.

Support for the oppressed Palestinian nation and efforts to liberate Holy Quds, the first Qibla of Muslims, were among the other main themes of the march.

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