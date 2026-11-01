Over 800 teachers martyred in Gaza: Palestinian official

AhlulBayt News Agency: More than 800 teachers have been martyred in the Gaza Strip since October 2023, a Palestinian education official says, describing the targeting of teachers as an attack on the future of Palestinian generations and their right to education and life.

Ahmad al-Najjar, the head of public relations at the Palestinian Ministry of Education in Gaza, said on Sunday that Israeli occupying forces continue to target educational staff in the Gaza Strip.

The official cited the martyrdom of several teachers in recent days as part of ongoing crimes against education personnel.

According to the latest figures released by the ministry, more than 800 teachers, both men and women, have been martyred and over 3,300 others injured since the onset of the devastating war in October 2023.

The ministry called on the international community, United Nations agencies and human rights organizations to take immediate action to stop these crimes, hold those responsible accountable, and ensure the safety of civilians and education personnel.

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