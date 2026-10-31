Two children drown in Gaza within 24 hours as water tanks and sewage pits pose deadly risks

ABNA24 - A two-year-old Palestinian boy drowned in a water tank at al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza on Friday, in another tragedy highlighting the growing dangers facing children amid widespread destruction of infrastructure and essential public services across the Gaza Strip.

The child, Mohammed Abu Shehada, had been missing for approximately two hours before residents found his body inside a water tank at the camp, following an extensive search involving his family and local residents, according to local and medical sources. His body was transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

The tragedy came just a day after another child, Bahaa Jundiya, died on Thursday after falling into a sewage pit at al-Jundi camp in the al-Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City. Civil Defense crews attempted to rescue him before his death was announced.

The two incidents, occurring less than 24 hours apart, highlight another dimension of the daily dangers facing Gaza’s children, as exposed water tanks, sewage pits and uncovered holes increasingly threaten public safety.

The destruction of water and sewage networks, roads and public facilities has turned these hazardous sites into potential death traps for residents, particularly children.

The risks are further compounded by delays in infrastructure repairs and severe shortages of resources needed to secure damaged sites and eliminate hazards.

As a result, children across the Gaza Strip remain increasingly vulnerable to drowning and accidental falls, underscoring the growing challenges of protecting their lives and safety amid the continuing deterioration of essential infrastructure.



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