Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli genocidal war rises to 74,594

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Gaza-based Ministry of Health declared on Saturday that the death toll from Israeli genocidal war in the Gaza Strip had risen to 74,594, with 175,834 people injured, since October 7, 2023.

In its daily statistical report, the ministry said hospitals had received six bodies and 26 injured people over the past 48 hours.

It added that since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, the toll had reached 1,580 killed and 5,711 injured, while 845 bodies had been recovered from under the rubble.

The ministry also said 18 additional deaths had been added to the cumulative toll after their details were completed and approved by the committee responsible for verifying victims, following the previous update on October 24, 2026.

......................

End/ 257