Israeli shelling and gunfire continue across Gaza, killing previously wounded Palestinian

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued violating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, carrying out artillery shelling and opening fire on several areas across the territory.

A medical source confirmed that Arafat al-Ar’ir died of wounds sustained in an earlier Israeli attack targeting the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood in southwestern Gaza City.

Israeli artillery shelling and gunfire continue

According to a local source, Israeli artillery shelled areas north of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, as well as the al-Alami area near Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

The attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Gaza death toll rises to 74,570

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the death toll from Israel’s military assault since the beginning of the genocide on October 7, 2023, has reached 74,570 Palestinians killed and 175,808 injured.

The ministry reported that since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,574 Palestinians and injured another 5,687.

It added that the bodies of 845 Palestinians have been recovered during the same period.



/129