Sheikh Naim Qassem: Resistance disarmament is excluded as long as Israeli occupation, aggression persist

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, emphasized that the resistance continues under the legitimate right of resistance and what is guaranteed by the Taif Agreement, and that it will confront any aggression against it and against Lebanon. He stressed that “there is no room for discussion about disarming the resistance as long as the occupation exists and its aggression continues.”

In a statement regarding Hezbollah’s position on political developments in Lebanon and the region—addressed to “our loyal, sacrificing, and honorable people”—Sheikh Qassem demanded that the enemy withdraw in accordance with the November 27, 2024 agreement and Resolution 1701, and that the Lebanese Army deploy south of the Litani River.

He affirmed that “the framework agreement holds no legitimacy” as it violates the constitution, the Taif Agreement, laws, the presidential oath, and the government’s ministerial statement. He considered it “null and void,” arguing that it grants the enemy what it does not deserve, compromises Lebanon’s sources of strength, and relies on sedition and the sabotage of the country.

He explained that Hezbollah attaches importance to the Iran-US agreement because it is the sole available source of strength alongside the steadfastness of the resistance, its people, and its supporters. He noted that the agreement proved its effectiveness as soon as the memorandum of understanding was launched, by lowering the level of aggression against Lebanon.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran places stopping the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and withdrawing from its lands at the top of its priorities, describing this as “a great sacrifice that we appreciate for the icon of the free people of the world.” He stated: “It does not concern us who governs the usurping Israeli entity, but let it know that it will not be able to continue its occupation, and it must leave our land.”

He called for putting an end to American tutelage and its control over certain junctions of the state, stressing that “tutelage is like occupation, and both are a violation of sovereignty.”

He saluted the wonderful cohesion of their people and all honorable citizens in the country around the resistance, renewing the pledge launched by Hezbollah under the title “A Promise and a Commitment.” He said: “We will remain together for sheltering, restoration, and reconstruction, with our capabilities and efforts so that the Lebanese state performs its duties, with the assistance of fraternal and friendly countries.”

He emphasized keenness on national unity and readiness to do everything possible to bridge the rift and unify stances, adding: “However, we want actions from others that practically confirm this conviction in unity.”

He reassured that the relationship between Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, and allied forces supporting the resistance is solid regarding the titles of Lebanon’s sovereignty, the importance of the national army’s role and support for it, the rejection of sedition in all its forms, and dialogue and understanding with all components of the people and the authority within the framework of the constants of sovereignty and the constitution.

Sheikh Qassem began his statement by emphasizing that the resistance arose in our region due to the Israeli occupation supported by the tyrants of the world, led by America. He noted that Hezbollah in Lebanon has pursued this resistance since its inception in 1982, alongside all honorable people in Lebanon and the region, to confront the occupation and liberate the land and the people.

He stated that all wars instigated by this Zionist enemy under flimsy pretexts are expansionist wars aimed at establishing “Greater Israel,” and that agreements concluded with it and those it attacked—such as Madrid and Oslo—were merely stations to cement what it occupied in anticipation of a new phase for a new war, which is why it never abided by any agreement.

He added that without American and Western support, the enemy would not have been able to solidify its occupation or expand, stressing that this support led to genocide against the steadfast and struggling Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank, and all of Palestine. However, the steadfastness of this people in the face of the occupation and the supporting hegemony will keep Jerusalem and Palestine for its people, God willing.

He stressed that “the cost of the resistance is exorbitant, but surrender and concession leave nothing.”

In Lebanon, he affirmed that without the resistance, the sacrifices of the people, the offering of righteous martyrs—led by the Master of the Martyrs of the Nation, Mr. Hassan (may God be pleased with him) and Al-Hashimi—the wounded and prisoners, the endurance of displacement burdens, and the destruction of homes and crops, and without this great steadfastness, the Israeli enemy would have begun establishing settlements, controlled all of Lebanon in terms of politics, administration, and land, and would not have stopped at the limits it is at now.

He said: “Our steadfastness and the continuation of our resistance is our only path to liberate our entire land, even after a while.”

He viewed the counterpart image on the enemy’s side as one of failure to achieve objectives, internal turmoil, and political, economic, and social crises whose results are successively unfolding and reflecting on its future performance, considering that the outcome of the Israeli elections is “one of the pictures of defeat.”

Regarding America, Sheikh Qassem said that “the tyrannical America’s situation is no better,” pointing out that Iran and its great people stood firm, and Iran offered martyrs—led by the dearest Master, the leader of its march and the march of the nation, the martyred Imam Khamenei (may his secret be sanctified) and his family, and martyrs from leaders and the people—yet it thwarted the objectives of America and Israel in overthrowing the Islamic system and partitioning the country.

He added that it has become clear it is impossible for America to control Iran, at a time when America is experiencing turmoil in its political decisions, a sharp economic crisis, and has lost its global standing as it prepares to withdraw from the region.

He affirmed that all of this was achieved thanks to the steadfastness of the great Iranian people and the wise and courageous leadership of Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Khamenei (may his shadow endure). He concluded his statement with the Quranic verse: “And Allah will surely support those who support Him. Indeed, Allah is Powerful and Exalted in Might.” (Al-Hajj: 40)

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