Sheikh Naim Qassem: Martyr Khamenei Was 'Exceptional Contemporary Leader Rarely Matched in History'

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has paid his heartfelt tribute to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, describing him as “an exceptional contemporary leader rarely matched in history.”

“Ayatollah Khamenei was unique in his era, and an exceptional contemporary leader rarely matched in history. He was the guardian of the Muslim world, the representative of the infallible Imam Mahdi, the twelfth Shia Imam, the supreme religious authority, and a scholar who fulfilled the conditions of guardianship and leadership,” Sheikh Naim Qassem said in a televised speech on Wednesday evening as he addressed Lebanese popular gatherings in honor of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

He praised Ayatollah Khamenei as a visionary strategist across various fields, a founder of the fundamentals of contemporary Islamic civilization, a mentor and educator, a leader among Muslims who guided them toward liberation from materialism, a role model whose conduct was exemplary, a creative thinker, and a skilled statesman who understood global affairs.

"He stood firm with courage, determination, dignity, confidence, and reliance on Almighty God," Sheikh Qassem said. “Ayatollah Khamenei was an astute politician who comprehended the dimensions of the status quo at the international level. The martyred Leader never asked us any favor; we demanded everything, and everything we requested was granted."

The Hezbollah chief further noted that Ayatollah Khamenei laid particular emphasis on state-building, supporting the Axis of Resistance and unity, directing the struggle aimed at liberation of Palestine, and outright rejection of dependency.

Sheikh Qassem emphasized that millions-strong funeral processions in Iran and Iraq reflected deep conviction, loyalty, and commitment to the path represented by Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Hezbollah leader stated that Ayatollah Khamenei’s assassination marked the beginning of a revolutionary path that would reshape the region’s landscape and balance of power.

Turning to the recent US-Israeli war on Iran, Hezbollah's chief described it as “a global act of aggression against a country that stood firm alone and thwarted the objectives of aggressors,” stressing that the Islamic Republic emerged more resilient and united following the onslaught, and experienced popular solidarity as well as deeper support for its leadership.

Sheikh Qassem said the Islamic Republic of Iran has managed to defeat the United States and Israel, which failed to achieve their objectives, emphasizing that Iran emerged from the war of aggression “with its head held high” and much stronger in the face of its adversaries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Hezbollah leader underlined the need to work toward “ending the US tutelage over Lebanon.”

Addressing Lebanese authorities, he said, “We benefit from our relationship with Iran, but what is the benefit of the relationship with the United States when it humiliates you?”

The Hezbollah leader argued that Washington is placing demands on Lebanon which serve the Israeli enemy’s interests.

Sheikh Qassem sharply criticized recurrent Israeli violations that have taken place ever since the ceasefire came into effect in November 2024 up until now, pointing to the killing of four people, including school principal Esperanza Ghandour, in an Israeli strike on a vehicle in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon on July 6.

The Hezbollah chief renewed his total rejection of the path of direct talks with Israel, stating that the word “withdrawal” does not even exist in the US-sponsored framework agreement signed on June 26 between the Beirut government and the Tel Aviv regime.

Sheikh Qassem considered the authorities’ involvement in this process as an aggression on Lebanon’s sovereignty and strength under Israeli supervision, asserting that the deal is being pursued in the interest of Israel and is meant to sow seeds of division within the Lebanese society.

Sheikh Qassem stated that no provision of the agreement would ultimately pass, and that Hezbollah would remain committed to the path of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran.

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