Yemen reports drone attack on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson General Yahya Saree released a statement on 20 August announcing new military operations against Saudi Arabia, targeting an Aramco facility and an airport in Najran province.

General Saree said that the Yemeni Armed Forces “carried out two military operations using two drones.”

“The first targeted a sensitive target belonging to the Saudi enemy at Najran Airport, while the second targeted Aramco in Najran. Both operations successfully achieved their objectives, by God’s grace,” he added.

The operations came in response to “Saudi violations of Yemeni airspace” over Saada.