Untold Aspects of Ayatollah Syed Mujtaba Khamenei's Academic and Executive Conduct; Part One: From Establishing and Managing Academic Centers to Creat

AhlulBayt International News Agency—ABNA: Humility and avoidance of the limelight have been hallmark traits of Ayatollah Syed Mujtaba Khamenei throughout nearly 50 years of his personal, social, seminary, political, and military life. So much so that over roughly 30 years of continuous teaching in Islamic seminaries—about 20 years of which have been spent teaching advanced-level jurisprudence and principles courses at the Qom Seminary—he has never permitted the promotion of these courses, the release of images from these sessions, or the public dissemination of compiled notes and books prepared from these scholarly gatherings.

Over the past 20 years, almost concurrent with delivering advanced jurisprudence and principles courses as the highest tier of seminary education, he has established academic centers such as the Higher School of Jurisprudence and Principles of Hazrat Qa'im (may God hasten his reappearance), the Higher Jurisprudential School of Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Reza (peace be upon him), the Shams al-Shomus Jurisprudential School, and the Fiqh al-Reza Jurisprudential Center. Alongside these, he has created charitable networks for the underprivileged across Iran and conducted strategic studies and managed special military and jihadi projects—all forming part of Ayatollah Syed Mujtaba Khamenei's academic and executive conduct.

During these same years, at the behest of his martyred father, the late scholar Syed Ali Hussaini Khamenei, he carried out strategic research on culture, threats and their various dimensions, as well as cultural industries, resistance economy, communications, and social networks. For these academic activities, he would directly study the latest relevant articles in languages such as English or commission translations from other languages.

What stands out above all among these activities is his avoidance of having these centers and initiatives attributed to him. So much so that even advisors for clerical affairs to the presidency in some administrations were unaware of his management of these institutions. The underprivileged recipients of aid likewise received services under the guise of gifts from anonymous benefactors or subsistence packages sent from the office of Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei—so that no name or trace of Ayatollah Syed Mujtaba Khamenei would appear in connection with these academic centers or social service efforts.

In recent years, various academic groups specializing in civilizational studies, urban planning with a focus on Islamic cities and productive cities, innovation and technology, agriculture, food security, and hydroponics have repeatedly held sessions with him and have been astonished by the breadth and depth of his knowledge in these fields. It was during such specialized meetings that distinguished university professors from various disciplines have spoken of the emergence of a "Sheikh Baha'i" in the contemporary era.

In subsequent installments of this piece, further documentation and untold dimensions of his academic and social life and conduct will be elaborated.

Syed Ali Asghar Hussaini / ABNA

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