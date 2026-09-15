Supertanker Algaya explodes after striking naval mines south of Strait of Hormuz

AhlulBayt News Agency: The IRGC Navy Command announced that the supertanker "Algaya" exploded south of the Strait of Hormuz after striking naval mines.

The IRGC Navy Command announced that the supertanker *Algaya* (IMO number 9325336), while attempting to pass through a restricted zone south of the Strait of Hormuz, exploded after striking naval mines.

The report said that the fforts to contain the fire have been unsuccessful, and the entire oil tanker is engulfed in flames.

The IRGC Navy command added that warnings had previously been issued regarding the dangers of this illegal route.

The report further said that the IRGC Navy firmly declares that the Strait of Hormuz is blocked and remains under its intelligent surveillance.

Iranian naval authorities have repeatedly cautioned shipping companies not to act on false American assurances about so-called safe corridors. They have said vessels that enter mined or prohibited areas, or that sail without coordination with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority, put their crews and cargo at risk.

.....................

End/ 257