IRGC Navy commander praises Iranians for 200 consecutive nights of demonstrations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has praised the Iranian public for 200 consecutive nights of nationwide demonstrations in support of the armed forces.

In a message marking the 200th night of the demonstrations on Tuesday, Rear Admiral Ali Ozamaei thanked Iranians for their “heroic” presence.

Ozamaei said the ongoing gatherings prove national unity and resilience.

The Iranian commander highlighted the steadfast support of the Iranian nation as the driving factor of the sacrifice and determination of the armed forces on the southern front and at sea.

The Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz have been free of the presence of US forces and Iran’s other enemies over the past 200 days, Ozamaei said.

Referring to the strategic waterway, he said Iranian forces would not allow the oppressors to return.

The IRGC Navy commander called on the public to maintain public presence to further strengthen national unity.

Earlier, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei also praised the demonstrations, describing the gatherings as a major display of public support for Iran’s armed forces.

....................

End/ 257