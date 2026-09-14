CENTCOM Commander Acknowledges Erosion of US Missile Stockpiles in War with Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): While reports indicate the considerable pressure of the war with Iran on US air defense missile stockpiles, Admiral Brad Cooper, the CENTCOM commander, tried to downplay concerns about the decline in the country's interceptor missiles, saying that American forces remain sufficiently armed and ready for any emergency.

Cooper: I Am Not Concerned About the Missile Stockpile Decline

In an interview with CBS, in response to the question of whether he is concerned about the erosion of US missile stockpiles, Cooper said, "Not at all concerned; we are well-armed and ready for any emergency."

The CENTCOM commander's remarks come as various reports in recent weeks have spoken of a decline in US interceptor missile stockpiles following the extensive use of air defense systems in the war with Iran.

Extensive Consumption of Patriot and THAAD Missiles

CBS has reported that the United States fired more than 30 Patriot interceptor missiles in Iran's recent missile attack on American bases in Jordan.

According to the statistics presented in this report, American forces have consumed about 45 percent of Patriot missiles and more than half of the THAAD system's interceptor missiles since the start of military operations against Iran.

Previous reports have also indicated a sharp decline in these missile stockpiles; estimates published in late July showed that US Patriot stockpiles had decreased to about one-third of pre-war levels, and THAAD stockpiles had also faced a noticeable decline.

US Insistence on Military Readiness

Despite these reports, the CENTCOM commander has emphasized that the US military still possesses sufficient capacity to confront potential threats.

These remarks come as the prolonged war with Iran has placed increasing pressure on US air defense equipment and stockpiles, while Washington remains engaged in extensive military operations in the region.

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