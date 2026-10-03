IPSP Condemn Police Harassment of Palestinian Activists

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The protest was organised under the banner of Mumbai for Peace and followed the reported police search of the residence of Harshada, an IPSP volunteer, in connection with a September 15 kite-flying event held in solidarity with Palestinian children.

Local media reports have also confirmed the protest and the reported search of Harshada’s residence.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Pooja of Mumbai for Peace described the alleged police action against IPSP volunteers.

According to protesters, officers associated with the Bandra and Vikhroli police stations allegedly searched the homes of women volunteers days after IPSP members participated in a global kite-flying campaign expressing solidarity with children in Gaza.

Protesters alleged that Harshada was detained for several hours and that other volunteers present during the search were prevented from leaving. They also alleged that personal belongings and electronic devices were searched and that some volunteers were subjected to verbal harassment.

Harshada, speaking at the protest, alleged that the police personnel who arrived at her residence were in plain clothes and did not show identification.

She said the search continued late into the night and into the early hours of the morning. She further alleged that some officers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, a claim that has not been independently established.

According to Harshada, police personnel also prepared a list of items they considered “inappropriate” or “suspicious,” including posters carrying quotations by figures such as Bhagat Singh and Savitribai Phule.

She said the alleged harassment and threats would not deter her from continuing to express solidarity with Palestine.

Mumbai for Peace member Chayanika also criticised what she described as police action against IPSP volunteers and expressed solidarity with the activists.

Police have previously said the searches were linked to a gathering for which they said the organisers had not obtained permission.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that authorities were investigating material related to the event, while activists disputed the police account and alleged intimidation and unlawful detention.

Avinash of the Disha Students Organisation also addressed the gathering, discussing what he described as links between Zionism and Hindutva politics in India.

He referred to the strengthening of India-Israel relations after 2014 and criticised Indian business interests as well as defence and other commercial ties between the two countries.

He also referred to the history of Israeli settlements and Palestinian displacement, arguing that the history of Palestine predates the events of October 7, 2023. He urged people to study the history of the Palestinian issue and continue expressing solidarity with Palestinians.