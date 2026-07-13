Indian Shia Cleric: Imam Khamenei's Massive Funeral Gathering Reflected Global Message of Husseini Thought

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Indian Shia scholar and religious leader Maulana Dr. Syed Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi said the funeral procession of Iran's Supreme Leader conveyed the message of "Husseini thought" to the world, describing the gathering as a symbol of resilience, justice and support for the oppressed.

Speaking after attending the funeral prayer, Rizvi said it was a spiritual privilege to offer prayers in close proximity to the Supreme Leader. He described the occasion as one of the most significant moments of his life.

"For me, the pride is not merely that people from across the world gathered for this historic funeral, but that the name of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei itself represents greatness," Rizvi said.

He said true greatness is measured not by the size of a crowd but by steadfastness in support of truth. Referring to the Battle of Karbala, Rizvi said the Shia community has always stood with the oppressed against oppression, drawing inspiration from Imam Hussein's sacrifice.

Rizvi praised the Supreme Leader's decades-long struggle, saying he had consistently raised his voice in support of oppressed people and remained steadfast in his beliefs from an early age. He added that the Supreme Leader's life and ideology would continue to inspire future generations.

The cleric said he travelled to Iran with an Indian delegation of around 136 to 138 members on a special flight from Mumbai to Tehran. He thanked senior Iranian religious figures and officials, including representatives of the seminary in Qom and the Office of the Supreme Leader, for hosting the delegation and facilitating their visit.

According to Rizvi, the event drew large numbers of pilgrims and mourners from around the world. He also praised the organizers for managing the gathering and thanked the Indian government, aviation authorities and others who facilitated the participation of Indian Shia pilgrims.

Highlighting relations between India and Iran, Rizvi said the two countries share centuries-old cultural, literary and scholarly ties that extend beyond diplomatic relations. He said Persian language, Iranian culture and literature have had a lasting influence on India, describing the relationship as one founded on mutual respect, knowledge and shared heritage.