Memorial Ceremony for Martyred Leader Held at India's Bint al-Huda School

AhlulBayt News Agency: A memorial ceremony honoring the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was held at the Bint al-Huda School in India, drawing a gathering of scholars, professors, seminary students, and researchers.

The memorial ceremony for the martyred Leader, Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, was convened at the Bint al-Huda School in India's Haryana state, with a host of scholars, professors, seminary students, and researchers in attendance.

The ceremony opened with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. Ms. Afridah Batool then delivered a eulogy in tribute to the martyred Leader, filling the gathering with an atmosphere of spirituality and devotion that was met with the heartfelt reception and deep emotion of those present.

Addressing the gathering, Hojatoleslam Sayyed Haider Mahdi, an Indian cleric, reflected on the various dimensions of Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei's character, stating: "The entire life of this divine leader was a manifestation of faith, sincerity, piety, insight, courage, and perseverance. He devoted his entire life to safeguarding pristine Muhammadan Islam (PBUH), promoting the guardianship of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT), defending the oppressed, and upholding the dignity and glory of the Islamic Ummah."

The Indian cleric stressed: "Today, the duty of the young generation, particularly seminary students and university scholars, is to take the thought, character, and practical conduct of the martyred Leader as the guiding model for their lives. They must draw inspiration from his school of thought and step forward on the path of spiritual and social growth."

Pointing to the intellectual and cultural challenges of the present era, he added: "Today's world is confronted with extensive cultural onslaughts, moral decay, and soft warfare. Under such circumstances, the teachings of the martyred Leader serve as the finest guide for attaining religious insight, intellectual independence, unity of the Islamic Ummah, and steadfastness against oppression and arrogance. Should society place Islamic ethics, knowledge, and piety at the center of its life, it will remain shielded from many intellectual and social afflictions."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hojatoleslam Sayyed Haider Mahdi described female seminary students as the architects of tomorrow's Islamic society, stating: "Students of the religious sciences are the future educators and teachers of society. Therefore, alongside acquiring knowledge, they must also instill moral virtues, chastity, hijab, service to the people, sincerity, and piety within themselves."

Underscoring the status of Islamic seminaries, he added: "Religious schools are not merely centers of education; they are hubs of human development, character building, and the nurturing of committed forces for guiding society."

The seminary teacher concluded: "Commemorating the martyred Leader is not confined to holding mourning ceremonies. The finest tribute to him lies in acting upon his ideals, promoting religious thought, preserving the spirit of perseverance and religious zeal, and continuing the path of service to Islam and Muslims."

The ceremony closed with attendees reciting collective supplications for the elevation of the martyred Leader's station, the unity of the Islamic Ummah, the dignity and strength of the Muslim world, divine assistance for the oppressed across the globe, and the establishment of security and tranquility in the region. Tabarruk gifts were also distributed among the participants.

As the event concluded, attendees stressed the necessity of continuing such scholarly, cultural, and ethical gatherings, expressing hope that organizing programs of this nature would pave the way for expanding religious awareness, strengthening moral values, and further acquainting the younger generation with the conduct and thought of the great figures of Islam.

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