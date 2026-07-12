Iran Intelligence Ministry Hails Historic Funeral Turnout as Renewed Pledge to Resistance Ideals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has praised the massive turnout at the funeral ceremonies of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, describing the gatherings in Iran and Iraq as a renewed pledge to the ideals of the Islamic nation and the Axis of Resistance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry expressed gratitude to the people of Iran and Iraq, religious authorities, friendly governments, and delegations from across the Islamic world for participating in the funeral ceremonies.

It also thanked mourners from Lebanon, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kashmir, India, Bahrain, and other countries, describing their presence as a lasting demonstration of solidarity with the Islamic nation.

“The historic funeral reflected the loyalty and awareness of the Islamic nation and renewed its commitment to the ideals of Islam,” the statement read.

The ministry praised the reception organized by Iraqi tribes and religious institutions, saying it highlighted the enduring bonds between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples and reinforced the path of the resistance.

“We renew our covenant of blood and struggle with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and will remain at the forefront of the battle against the criminal United States and the child-killing Zionist regime,” the statement added.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred in a coordinated US-Israeli strike on Tehran at the outset of a 40-day war of aggression against Iran.

Massive farewell ceremonies were held in Tehran on July 5 and 6, followed by funeral processions in Qom on July 7, Najaf and Karbala on July 8, and Mashhad on July 9, where he was laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

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