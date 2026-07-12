Iranian Lawmaker: Those Responsible for Imam Khamenei's Assassination Will Ultimately Face Justice

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Esmaeil Kowsari said those responsible for the assassination of Iran’s late leader would ultimately face justice.

In remarks related to the Leader’s message issued for the funeral and burial ceremony of Iran’s martyred leader, the senior lawmaker Esmaeil Kowsari said Iran’s response to the assassination has two dimensions. The first, he said, is identifying and bringing to justice those who ordered the killing, adding that they have already been identified and remain under close attention by Iranian authorities.

He further stated that everyone involved in the assassination would ultimately face the consequences of their actions.

The member of parliament also stressed the importance of carrying forward the late leader’s vision and objectives, saying Iran would continue pursuing the goals he outlined with determination and resolve.

He added that Iran hopes to demonstrate to the international community that the values promoted by its late leader offer a framework for a more humane and just society, arguing that adherence to those principles would enable humanity to better uphold its shared values.

.....................

End/ 257