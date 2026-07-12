IRGC Confirms Martyrdom of Two Basij Members in Attack in Mashhad

AhlulBayt News Agency: The local branch of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province has confirmed the martyrdom of two members of the Basij volunteer force in an attack by unknown assailants in the holy city of Mashhad.

In a statement on Saturday, the Imam Reza Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said the victims, named Seyyed Sajjad Alavi and Mahdi Honarmand, were attacked about 15 kilometers from the holy shrine, while on patrol to ensure national security.

According to the statement, a pedestrian was also injured by the elements attacking the Basij patrol team and was transferred to a nearby hospital.

The provincial IRGC unit has pledged that the perpetrators of the crime will be punished for their actions and will be dealt with according to the law, adding that an investigation is underway and subsequently information will be shared with the general public.

The exact date and time of the incident were not specified, but security was beefed up across Mashhad, as millions of people converged on the city this week to attend the funeral and bid farewell to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei and several members of his household, martyred in terrorist attacks by the American and Israeli regimes in late February, were finally laid to rest inside the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (AS).

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