Iranian Army Chief: Funeral Turnout Was Testament to Unbreakable Bond Between Nation and Ideals

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Army Commander General Amir Hatami stated the country will continue path of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, emphasizing national unity and steadfastness in the face of challenges.

He made the remarks in a message addressed to Iranians on Friday, one day after the late Leader was laid to rest in holy city of Mashhad following million-strong funeral rites in Iran and Iraq.

General Hatami stated that the huge turnout of Iranians, Muslims, and freedom-loving people in the funeral procession was a magnificent testament to the unbreakable bond between the nation and the ideals that have been made everlasting through the pure blood of the martyrs.

“The path of the Islamic Revolution’s martyred Leader is a flowing spring that will continue to run, sustained by the resolve and determination of this nation; it is a path anchored in the pillars of truth, justice, and resistance—one whose radiance no enemy plot or scheme has the power to extinguish,” he emphasized.

“As its glorious history attests, Islamic Iran emerges from arduous trials with even firmer resolve and steadier steps to pursue its course. Once again, with redoubled effort, Iran will bring to fruition the ideals of the Revolution’s martyred Imam and uphold the enduring path of dignity, independence, and steadfastness.”

Hatami also expressed his profound gratitude to all Iranians and Iraqis who bid farewell to the martyred Leader, voiced their abhorrence of the heinous crime committed by despicable enemies, and renewed their allegiance to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.

He further thanked Iranian police, security, Army and medical forces who contributed to the funeral ceremonies.

The multi-day funeral began on Friday with Ayatollah Khamenei’s body lying in state at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Mosalla and foreign dignitaries and religious figures paying their respects. It continued on Saturday and Sunday with a public farewell and prayers, respectively.

On Monday, millions of Iranians packed the streets of Tehran as the funeral convoy made its way through the Iranian capital. The ceremony continued in Iran’s holy city of Qom on Tuesday.

Later, a historic farewell ceremony took place in Iraq’s Najaf, home to the shrine of the first Shia Imam, Imam Ali (AS), as well as in Karbala, home to the shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his brother Hazrat Abbas (AS) for commemorative ceremonies.

The final burial took place at the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in Mashhad late on Thursday.

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