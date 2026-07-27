Najaf Friday Imam Slams Arab Rulers for Enabling Aggression Against Muslim Nations

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Friday Prayer Leader of Najaf has fiercely condemned certain Arab and Islamic countries for opening their territories to military bases used to attack the Islamic Republic of Iran, describing the act as a betrayal of Islam.

In his Friday sermon delivered at the Fatimiyya Grand Husseiniyah in Najaf, Hojatoleslam Sayyid Sadruddin Qabbanji expressed deep regret over the actions of regional states. "Shame on the rulers of Arab countries who turn their lands into a platform for aggression against Islam and Muslims," he declared.

"We are saddened that some Arab and Islamic countries are opening their doors to military bases that bombard the Islamic Republic of Iran," Qabbanji stated. He called on the heads of state and monarchs of these nations to distance their countries from participation in a war against Iran. "If you do not help us, do not assist against us," the senior cleric warned.

Warning on Saudi Nuclear Deal

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Imam pointed to a potential nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia, which is conditioned on Riyadh joining the normalization process with the Israeli regime. He warned the kingdom against falling into what he described as a "Zionist trap." Qabbanji noted the contradiction in Washington's policy, stating, "While the US fights the nuclear project in Iran, it strives to conclude a nuclear agreement with Saudi Arabia." He firmly stated that Saudi Arabia must remain distant from normalization.

Condemnation of Shalamcheh Bombing

Qabbanji strongly condemned the recent bombing of pilgrims at the Shalamcheh border crossing, labeling it a dangerous act of escalation. He emphasized that the ongoing war of attrition will fail to bring the will of nations to their knees, calling for an end to the war and foreign interference in the region. He also expressed solidarity with the Yemeni people, the Ansarullah movement, and their leaders.

Domestic Issues in Iraq

On domestic matters, the Najaf Friday Prayer Leader voiced support for Iraqi Prime Minister’s visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, calling it a step in the right direction that must yield tangible results in solving Iraq’s economic and service crises.

Addressing the electricity crisis, he aligned his voice with the Iraqi people, demanding the government disclose the reasons behind its failure to address the severe power shortages. He urged the state to either reduce electricity loads or provide citizens with 5 amps of free electricity, citing the country's vast wealth.

Qabbanji also raised the alarm over a spike in suicide rates, citing official statistics reporting 617 cases in the first half of the year—an average of 103 per month. He reported that 6 cases were recorded in Baghdad in a single 24-hour period. The cleric called on government institutions to combat the phenomenon by creating jobs, facilitating marriage, providing housing, and ensuring free education and recreational facilities.

True Meaning of Pilgrimage

In his religious sermon, Qabbanji reflected on the ongoing Arbaeen pilgrimage, citing a hadith from Imam Baqir (PBUH) regarding the true characteristics of the Shia: piety, humility, constant remembrance of God, truthfulness, and service to others. He emphasized that the pilgrimage to Imam Hussein (PBUH) must serve as a school for self-reconstruction and a sincere return to God through repentance.

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