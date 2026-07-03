Video: Senior commanders of armed forces bid farewell to martyred commander-in-chief + video

According to the Ahlul Bayt International News Agency (ABNA), Major General Ali Abdullahi, Commander of the Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, General Radan, Commander-in-Chief of the National Security, General Ibn al-Reza, Acting Minister of Defense, and Rear Admiral Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Army, and a group of other commanders, attended the Imam Khomeini Mosque in the early hours of today to bid farewell to martyred Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Highness the Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.