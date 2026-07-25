Australian Opposition Says ISIS‑Linked Doctor Tareq Kamleh Must Be Barred from Returning Home

ABNA24 - Australian Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said a Perth man who served as a Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) doctor should be barred from returning to Australia, as a senior government minister has declared the man should "rot in jail" following reports he is still alive in Iraq.

The Australian has reported paediatrician Tareq Kamleh is being held in prison in Baghdad but hoping to return home, despite being previously presumed dead.

He is among a group of Australian men linked to the Daesh terror group reportedly being held in Iraqi prisons, who could attempt to return to Australia if released.

The newspaper details court documents that reportedly show Kamleh did not die in the final siege of Raqqa in 2017 as his family previously believed.

A June statement by the Iraqi Supreme Court reveals an investigation into the man, including allegations that the "accused's activities were not limited to providing medical services".

It also confirmed that he remains in custody as investigations into the Australian man are "ongoing".

Taylor said Kamleh "shouldn't come back" and urged the government to "pull out all stops" to prevent his return.

The Australian government has repeatedly said it cannot deny passports to citizens, but insists it will not assist the return of the men.



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