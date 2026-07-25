IRGC destroys US military residences, fighter jets in Jordan, Erbil

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says that it has destroyed US military quarters and several fighter jets in Jordan, alongside a Patriot air defense system, a spy balloon, and residential quarters of US forces in Erbil.

In a latest statement released on Friday afternoon, the IRGC announced the 27th wave of Operation Nasr 2, saying that a crushing strike targeted the US base in Al-Azraq, Jordan, inflicting severe damage on several fighter jets, smashing a US military residence, and leaving several troops killed and wounded.

The IRGC statement strongly emphasized that the bullying and unlawful US regime will face entirely different types of responses should it persist in its malicious actions.

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