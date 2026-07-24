IRGC warns citizens of regional countries hosting US troops

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued stark warning to the citizens of the regional countries hosting the US troops.

In a statement released on Friday, IRGC said, “Civilians in countries hosting US troops are warned to immediately stay at least 500 meters away from locations where American military personnel are secretly housed, for their own safety.”

The statement noted that after 40 days of fighting, Iran had agreed to sign a memorandum to end the war and return stability to the region despite being capable of continuing military operations. It added, however, that the US soon violated its commitments, resumed hostilities and, on July 12, officially abandoned the MoU and restarted the war.

According to the IRGC, after 13 days of renewed fighting, the US has realized it could not overcome Iran's Armed Forces through military operations and instead resorted to war crimes by targeting bridges, fishing piers, fishing boats, civilian vessels, passing vehicles and railroad infrastructure, resulting in civilian casualties.

The statement further added that attacks on Arbaeen pilgrims at the Iraqi border the previous day marked the latest escalation.

The IRGC warned that if such actions continue, its priority will be to retaliate against those responsible. It stated that many US military officers and personnel have abandoned their bases out of fear of Iranian attacks and relocated to buildings in urban areas from which they are directing military operations.