Yemeni FM: Saudi Arabia Must End Its Aggression, Blockade; Yemen's Independence, Sovereignty Not Negotiable

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, issuing a statement, while rejecting the recent positions of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, accused Riyadh of continuing aggression, blockade, and interference in Yemen's internal affairs, and emphasized that Sana'a's only demand is full independence, unconditional sovereignty, and the legitimate rights of the Yemeni nation.

The statement said that the Saudi Foreign Ministry's remarks show that Riyadh still treats Yemen as a territory under its dominion. Yemen's Foreign Ministry stated that if Saudi Arabia is sincere in its claim of respecting Yemen's sovereignty, it must announce its complete withdrawal from the country and end its aggression and blockade. The ministry also accused Saudi Arabia of preventing the entry of food and medicine to Yemen, citing continued restrictions on the entry of essential goods.

Yemen's Foreign Ministry, referring to Saudi military attacks over the past 12 years, announced that the Yemeni people will never forget the blood of tens of thousands of martyrs, especially women and children. The statement claimed that approximately 250,000 airstrikes have been carried out against Yemen, and these aggressions have imposed damages exceeding half a trillion dollars on the country. The ministry also considered the differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the southern provinces as a sign of the continuation of the occupation of parts of Yemeni territory and control over its oil and mineral resources.

Yemen's Foreign Ministry concluded by warning Riyadh that the continuation of current policies will not benefit Saudi Arabia and will only increase the volume of responsibilities and their consequences. The statement said that Saudi Arabia's return to the path of peace, ending aggression, and lifting the blockade would cost far less than continuing the conflict, and the Yemeni people will under no circumstances retreat from their right to independence, sovereignty, and legitimate rights.

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