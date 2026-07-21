Senior Tanzanian Cleric: Five Lessons Funeral of Iran's Martyred Leader Taught World

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hamid Jalla stated in his speech that the funeral of the martyred Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei was not an ordinary event, but a great lesson showing how a community can be built on the foundations of unity, justice, patriotism, and mutual respect. He added that every believer should reflect on the messages embedded in this event and make them part of their daily lifestyle.

The First Lesson: The Importance of Shiite Unity

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hamid Jalla stated that the first lesson of this ceremony is the necessity of strengthening unity among Shiites.

He said, "The strength of any community lies in the solidarity of its members, mutual cooperation, and standing together, whether in days of joy or in times of hardship and trial. Minor differences should not be an excuse for division, but rather everyone should prioritize the interests of Islam and the unity of believers over everything else."

The Second Lesson: Unity of Muslims Regardless of Religious Differences

Explaining the second lesson, he stated, "This event showed that Muslims, despite their religious differences, must remain together." He added, "What binds Muslims together is far greater than the factors that can separate them; therefore, everyone should spread love, mutual respect, and cooperation in strengthening religion, preserving peace, and advancing society."

The Third Lesson: Solidarity of Followers of Different Religions in Upholding Human Dignity

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hamid Jalla noted that the third lesson is the importance of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and cooperation among followers of different religions in matters beneficial to society. Religious differences should not be a source of hatred or conflict, but should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen understanding, uphold human dignity, and cooperate in safeguarding justice, peace, and national cohesion.

The Fourth Lesson: Patriotism and Love for One's Country

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hamid Jalla added, "The fourth lesson is the importance of patriotism." He called on believers to love Tanzania with all their hearts, serve their country with sincerity, and actively participate in development activities. "Every citizen has a duty to safeguard the peace, unity, and progress of the country; because the development of any nation depends on the efforts and participation of its people."

The Fifth Lesson: Respect and Love for Serving and Righteous Officials

Explaining the fifth lesson, he stated, "The community should respect and support officials who serve the people and the country with justice, trustworthiness, and a spirit of sacrifice." He added, "Such officials deserve appreciation and prayers so that they may continue to uphold justice, strengthen moral values, and serve the people with efficiency."

Hojat al-Islam Sheikh Hamid Jalla Mkindenga concluded his remarks by calling on all believers not to leave these lessons merely heard, but to apply them in their practical lives. He stated, "A society will achieve lasting peace, genuine solidarity, and comprehensive development only when each individual fulfills their duty with divine piety, love for others, and prioritizing the country's interests over personal gains."

The gathering concluded with prayers and ethical and religious recommendations, calling on believers to adhere more closely to the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.), strengthen unity, and play an effective role in establishing peace and advancing society.

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